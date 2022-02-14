Sunderland’s Alex Pritchard says he is feeling fully back up to speed now.

He played the full 90 minutes and scored in the 1-1 draw away at AFC Wimbledon over the weekend.

Pritchard, 28, missed a few games over January after picking up a couple of knocks.

However, the former Premier League man is fully fit now and ready to impress under new boss Alex Neil.

‘Back up to speed’…

He has said, as per a report by the Chronicle Live:

“There was obviously something there but now I’m playing again and getting back up to speed and on Saturday I felt back up to speed.”

Story so far at Sunderland

Sunderland swooped to sign the ex-England youth international last summer and he has since enjoyed plenty of game time for the Black Cats since deciding to drop into League One.

He has made 35 appearances in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with an impressive 10 assists and four goals.

Prior to his move to the Stadium of Light, he has had spells in the past at Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town.

What next?

Pritchard knows Neil well from playing under him at Norwich and will be hoping the Scotsman can get the best out of him. He scored eight goals in 43 games for the Canaries during his time at Carrow Road.

Sunderland are currently 4th in the league table and find themselves four points behind 2nd place Wigan Athletic, who have four games in hand on them.

The North East are winless in their last four league games now and will be itching to get back to winning ways when they take on 3rd place MK Dons at home this weekend.