Portsmouth want to extend Reeco Hackett’s contract
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says they are keen to keep hold of Reeco Hackett for longer.
Portsmouth have an option to extend his contract at the end of the season.
Hackett, 24, is due to see his current deal expire this summer but his club want him to stick around.
The Londoner played at left wing-back against Doncaster Rovers over the weekend and helped his side win 4-0.
‘Want to keep’…
Cowley said after the game that he intends to extend his contract, as per a report by The News: “He’s a good player. There’s an option, we definitely want to keep Reeco.
“He’s a talent, he forced his way into the team with the way he trained on Thursday and Friday.”
Portsmouth story so far
Portsmouth signed Hackett from non-league Bromley in 2020 and he has since made a total of 32 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with five goals.
He has also been loaned back out to Bromley and to Southend United during his time on the books at Fratton Park.
Other spells
The Londoner had spells as a youngster at Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion before joining Dagenham and Redbridge back in 2014.
Charlton Athletic then landed him two years later and he spent three seasons with the Addicks before finding his way back into the Football League with Pompey.
What next?
His future with Cowley’s side will take care of itself and for now he will be eager to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI.
Prior to the Doncaster game, he had sat out of three consecutive matches but has given his manager something to think about now.
Next up for Portsmouth is a trip to Cheshire this weekend to take on Crewe Alexandra.