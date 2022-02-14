Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says they are keen to keep hold of Reeco Hackett for longer.

Portsmouth have an option to extend his contract at the end of the season.

Hackett, 24, is due to see his current deal expire this summer but his club want him to stick around.

The Londoner played at left wing-back against Doncaster Rovers over the weekend and helped his side win 4-0.

‘Want to keep’…

Cowley said after the game that he intends to extend his contract, as per a report by The News: “He’s a good player. There’s an option, we definitely want to keep Reeco.