Once again, the English Football League delivered another action-packed, surprise-laced weekend of football.

QPR were humbled by bottom club Barnsley in the Championship whilst Middlesbrough thrashed Derby County in an EFL grudge match. A steward at the Birmingham City game interrupted play to claim a tennis ball that had been thrown onto the pitch, and in other steward-related news, travelling Sunderland supporters were faced with this at AFC Wimbledon over the weekend:

And it’s with Sunderland where today’s The72column begins. Alex Neil’s tenure got off to an uninspiring start after a 1-1 draw away at AFC Wimbledon. The former Preston North End boss arrived at the club on Friday and had just 40 minutes of preparation with his new players before the weekend’s game, coming in after some back and forth between the Black Cats and Roy Keane.

For me and many Sunderland supporters, Neil is a steady appointment. After his Preston failings (if we can call it that), I was left thinking that Neil is just another run of the mill manager, famed by a season or two of adequate performances that so many managers seem to make a living off. But it wasn’t until a few months after he left Preston that we realised just how good a job he did at the club.

The Lilywhites quickly became relegation fodder after Neil’s departure. The club’s fans endured a torrid spell between Neil’s exit and Ryan Lowe’s arrival earlier this season – the players became notably average and the football even more so, with relegation into League One this season having only looked a distant reality because of the fact that there were, an remains, enough teams worse than Preston in the division.

For Neil then, taking on the almighty job at the Stadium of Light has arguably become something of a quest – a quest for the respect that he was arguably denied whilst at Deepdale. If there is a conquest within the EFL that can guarantee the utmost respect from fans and neutrals alike, it’s certainly the task of taking Sunderland into the Championship.

Back in the promised land of the EFL, and the race for the Championship title is taking shape. In truth, it’s shape was formed long ago, if not before the season even began. Bournemouth and Fulham have been the standout teams and indeed the front-runners for promotion throughout, with the Cherries returning to their perch in 2nd place last week.

Over the weekend, Scott Parker’s side mounted a late comeback to beat Blackpool 2-1, scoring twice after the 85th minute mark to secure a third-straight win in the Championship. It comes after a stained run of form in the Championship for the Cherries, who failed to win in eight of their Championship fixtures between November and the start of this month. But a run of wins has seemingly instilled some confidence, and consistency back into this Bournemouth side – two facets which have somewhat eluded Scott Parker sides in recent years.

Siriki Dembele got off the mark for his new club and Jamal Lowe scored his first league goals since October – two attacking players who could yet take the strain off Dom Solanke, with injury to him able to derail Bournemouth’s season entirely.

And just in front of Bournemouth lies Fulham. We’ve nearly all agreed that Fulham (despite their funding and their perhaps controversial means of signing the likes of Harry Wilson last summer) are the best attacking team in the Championship this season – if not ever. With Marco Silva at the helm, they’ve cemented over the cracks that Bournemouth boss Parker previously papered over, scoring 78 goals and conceding just 26 in their opening 30 league fixtures.

They compliment by far the best attacking record in the league with the joint-best defensive record. Aleksandar Mitrovic is of course the star of the show, with his goal in the 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday taking his Championship tally to 31 for the season – he’s primed to smash the Championship’s record number of goals in a single season, which Ivan Toney recorded with his 31 Championship goals for Brentford last season.

Many have questioned the Serb’s ability and mentality in the past. But with the arrival of Silva, and indeed the likes of Wilson and Fabio Carvalho behind him, Mitrovic’s game has gone on to a whole new level and finally, he looks prepared to conquer the Premier League like so many Fulham fans know he can. The Cottagers host Huddersfield Town later this week, with Bournemouth at home to Nottingham Forest – a win for Fulham could see them pull 14 points clear of Blackburn Rovers in 3rd, who go up against West Brom later this evening.