QPR signed Andre Gray on loan from Watford earlier in the season, with the striker reuniting with his former Brentford manager Mark Warburton.

Since joining QPR on loan, Gray had enjoyed a decent spell of form. He’s scored five goals in his 17 Championship outings for the R’s, having been in and out of the side owing to injuries and international commitments.

On the whole though, R’s fans have warmed to Gray, who endured a tough few years with Watford previously.

So do QPR have an option to buy Gray?

It’s not known whether or not QPR have an option to buy Gray permanently at any point. But when reporting that he was set to join QPR on loan, The Athletic perhaps hinted that Gray’s Watford future is unclear given that he’s now in the final months of his contract.

He fell well down the pecking order at Vicarage Road. But the Hornets could be making a swift return to the Championship at the end of this season and so they might see a need for Gray yet.

It’s widely known however that Gray is earning an astonishing amount of money at Watford. Reports have suggested that the club pays him upwards of £70,000-a-week in wages and so the Hornets might be eager to see him off their wage bill in the summer, potentially making him available for a free transfer.

Warburton is yet to hint at a possible permanent move for Gray. But given his experience, and the fact that he’s rediscovered his scoring touch with the Londoners this season, a permanent move doesn’t seem all that unlikely.