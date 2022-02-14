Wigan Athletic brought in Kell Watts on loan from Newcastle United last summer to boost their ranks.

Wigan Athletic landed the defender to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Watts, 22, was given the green light to leave his parent club by their former boss Steve Bruce to get some more experience under his belt.

He has risen up through the academy at St James’ Park and has played once for their first-team having also had loan spells away at Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle over recent seasons.

He has made 25 appearances for the Latics in all competitions this term as they eye a promotion to the Championship.

However, the former England youth international has been on the bench over the past few league matches with Jason Kerr stepping in ahead of him.

Do Wigan Athletic have an option to buy?

Wigan do not have an option to buy Watts on a permanent basis this summer and his deal is just a season-long loan, as detailed on their official club website when he joined last August.

He is due to go back to his parent club when his time at the DW Stadium is over and Eddie Howe has a decision to make on his future.

Newcastle handed him a new three-year contract back in 2019 so he still has another 12 months of that left.

Has Richardson said anything about his future?

Leam Richardson hasn’t said anything in regards to any plans to sign Watts permanently down the line yet.

He was impressed with how easy the youngster eased his way into the club and said back in August, as per a report by Wigan Today: “The young kid settled in excellently well. I thought he took to the task (debut away at Hull City) extremely well.”

Next up for Wigan is a home clash against Crewe Alexandra tomorrow night.