Middlesbrough are picking up momentum and find themselves 6th in the Championship table with 16 games left to play.

Middlesbrough beat strugglers Derby County 4-1 at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon and took advantage of the slip-ups from the sides around them to get into a play-off spot.

The Teessiders are renowned for their academy system and have seen successful graduates Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, and Josh Coburn all play an important part in their season so far.

Here we look at 5 Middlesbrough youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Sol Brynn

Brynn excelled on loan at Queen of the South in the Scottish Championship and returned in January to compete for the number one spot.

Boro haven’t been blessed with great options between the sticks this season, with both Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels not looking very assured.

Brynn kept seven clean sheets in 21 games and conceded 28 in Scotland and he could be given a chance to impress in 2022 in some capacity.

Jeremy Sivi

The 19-year-old has been on the Boro bench three times this season and made his debut in the Carabao Cup at Blackpool back in August.

Sivi is able to play anywhere across the front three and has even deputised at right wing-back when needed. His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead if he is to break into the first-team under Chris Wilder.

Joe Gibson

A regular for the club’s academy, Joe Gibson was rewarded for his good form at youth level with a call up to the senior team in the FA Cup third round. He started against Mansfield in the 3-2 victory and even grabbed an assist on his debut.

He was also on the bench in Boro’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in December and is one that Wilder will be keeping an eye on.

Calum Kavanagh

Although currently out on loan at Harrogate Town, Kavanagh had been in blistering form for Boro’s youth sides before sealing the switch to League Two.

In 20 league games last season he scored 13 goals and registered five assists. He had six in nine before moving to the Sulphurites.

If the loan spell goes well he is likely to be fast-tracked to the first-team and could be given a chance in pre-season.

Pharrell Willis

Quickly becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet in Boro’s Premier League 2 campaign, Willis is a fast winger who can also play as a number 10.

However, with Wilder using wing-backs for width, Willis may be needed either centrally or to adapt his game to play as a defender. Definitely one to watch.