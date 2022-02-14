Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Elliot Lee on loan from Luton Town last summer and he has since slotted in nicely into their side.

The attacker has seen his game time at Kenilworth Road dry up over recent seasons and was loaned out to Oxford United for the second-half of last season.

Lee, 27, was then given the green light to head out the exit door again when the Addicks came calling in late August.

He has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the London club and has made 29 appearances in all competitions so far this term, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

Do Charlton Athletic have an option to buy him?

Charlton do not have an option to buy Lee at the end of this campaign as his deal is just a season-long loan, as detailed on the club’s official website when he joined.

He is due to go back to the Hatters this summer and it is unknown when his contract with the Championship side expires. He last penned a deal with the Bedfordshire club back in 2020 but has fallen down the pecking order with them since then.

What has Jackson said on his future?

Speaking back in November, Johnnie Jackson claimed in an an interview with the CAFC Supporter’s Trust that he was interested in bringing Lee to The Valley permanently. He said:

“We will start discussions with and about Elliot Lee soon. He is a player I really like and he loves playing here.”

Nothing happened in the past January transfer window though and he remains a Luton player for now. However, their boss, Nathan Jones, hinted in a report by Luton Today that they would be open to letting him join the Addicks:

“He’s done fantastic for them and if they want to continue to do that then there’s a conversation to be had. I spoke to their manager on a different subject the other day and asked him how Elliot was doing and he really likes him.”

He added: “He works so hard and the way he is, he’s great around the place, so we’re delighted that he’s doing well. We want him to go to a good club where his talents can be showcased and that’s what he’s doing at Charlton.”

Lee scored for Charlton last time out away at 2nd place Wigan Athletic but they ended up losing 2-1.