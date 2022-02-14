Cardiff City signed Uche Ikpeazu on loan from Middlesbrough in last month’s transfer window.

Cardiff City have been flirting with the relegation places this season. The Welsh club started the season under Mick McCarthy before he was ousted, and replaced with Steve Morison.

The former striker has since seen his side pick up nine points in their last four league outings to go 12 points above the drop zone, with the Bluebirds’ January transfer business looking to be the difference.

Jordan Hugill was brought in on loan from Norwich City and Ikpeazu on loan from Championship rivals Middlesbrough – both have got off the mark in terms of goals already, with Ikpeazu scoring two in his three league outings for Cardiff so far.

So do Cardiff City have an option to buy Ikpeazu?

There’s been nothing reported that suggests Cardiff City have either an option to buy Ikpeazu at the end of the season, or an obligation to buy.

But it was widely reported that Boro were keen to see Ikpeazu leave the club on a permanent deal rather than on loan last month, with reports suggesting that Middlesbrough wanted a fee of around £750,000 for the 26-year-old.

Cardiff however favoured a loan move. Morison is yet to speak about a potential permanent move for Ikpeazu, but he has hailed the arrival of the striker, saying earlier this month:

“He’s hard to stop when he gets going and is a great kid who has come into the club with a smile on his face.

“He’s brought a nice energy to the squad and the lads have told him he’s got to go to the gym because he’s not strong enough.”

With Ikpeazu finding his scoring touch, his transfer value will no doubt start to increase. Whether or not he’ll put himself in contention for a spot in Chris Wilder’s first-team plans at Boro next season remains to be seen, if not doubtful, and so the club could push for a permanent sale in the summer.

There were plenty of clubs keen on him before Cardiff secured the signing and should Ikpeazu continue his scoring form until the summer, then Middlesbrough will surely be rubbing their hands at the prospect of cashing in on him.

For now though, Ikpeazu is playing football once again and scoring goals – goals which could prove vital to Cardiff’s survival hopes.