Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says new boy Marcus Browne is looking well as he closes in on a return from injury.

Oxford United swooped to sign the winger back from Championship side Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

Browne, 24, hasn’t played since January 2021 and has been building up his fitness over the past few weeks.

He is set to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly tomorrow to keep his recovery on track.

‘Looks really well’…

Robinson has said, as per a report by the Oxford Mail: “It’s big for us. He’s now had two weeks of training, he looks really well.

He added: “We knew he wasn’t for these seven or eight games, but it won’t be long before he’s back on the pitch.”

Back at Oxford

Browne spent the 2018/19 season on loan at the Kassam Stadium and scored nine goals in 44 games in all competitions.

He then returned for a spell during the last campaign and chipped in with five goals in 16 matches.

Other spells

The Londoner stared his career at West Ham United and rose up through the academy of the Hammers before playing once for their first-team.

He was loaned out to Wigan Athletic as well as the U’s as a youngster before Middlesbrough signed him on a permanent basis in 2019.

Browne struggled to break into Boro’s side over the past few years and has now been allowed to head out the exit door on a permanent basis.

Charlton Athletic were interested in signing him last month but ended up pulling the plug on a deal, as per a report by London News Online. That paved the way for Oxford to pounce and he isn’t too far off making his third debut for them now.