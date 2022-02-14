Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence has been approached by the Jamiacan Football Federation to secure his allegiance to them at international level, according to The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest may be resigned to losing Spence this summer. Not only will he return to parent club Middlesbrough when his loan deal expires, but they are unlikely to sign him on a permanent deal considering the competition they face from sides in the Premier League.

The likes of Tottenham and Arsenal are believed to be leading the chase, although Serie A sides Inter Milan and Roma are also keen.

But it not just his club football where there are interested parties, as both England and Jamaica are competing to have him play for their respected international sides.

Spence’s parents are of Jamaican descent but having been born in England he is eligible to represent either.

The report states that he is under consideration for a call up for the Three Lions, although it is believed this would be for the U21 side initially, rather than the senior squad.

For England at the moment, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Reece James, and Kieran Trippier are the preferred four options at right-back.

Although there is the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tariq Lamptey, James Justin and plenty of others to contend with as well.

Spence has been a standout performer for Forest so far this term and will be hoping to continue his fine form and help his loan club achieve a place in the top six come the end of the campaign.