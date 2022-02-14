Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett says Ruel Sotiriou missed the game over the weekend due to a tight hamstring.

Leyton Orient left the striker out of their game against Salford City last time out.

The O’s ended up losing 2-0 to the Ammies after second-half goals from defensive duo Theo Vassell and Liam Shephard.

They are now winless in nine games and their last victory came on 7th December against Swindon Town.

‘Had a test’…

Jackett revealed why Sotiriou wasn’t in the squad against Gary Bowyer’s side, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“He had a little bit of a hamstring tightness on Thursday and Friday. He was the only one who was sort of 50/50 for today’s game and had a test at lunchtime today (Saturday).”

The former Wolves and Millwall manager also said Callum Reilly’s absence was due to a selection decision.

Sotiriou’s season so far

Sotiriou has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the London club so far this term and has chipped in with four goals.

The youngster has risen up through the youth ranks of the League Two outfit and has scored a total of 10 goals in 66 games for the club to date, as well as having loan spells away at Heybridge Swifts, Leatherhead, Bishop’s Stortford, Chelmsford City, Hampton and Richmond Borough and Dover Athletic over the years to gain experience.

What next for Leyton Orient?

Leyton Orient are back in action this weekend against Harrogate Town away before finishing February off with games against Bristol Rovers and Carlisle United.

Jackett’s side will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and find their first win of 2022 as soon as possible.

They are currently 16th in the table now and are seven points above the relegation zone.