Walsall caretaker boss Neil McDonald is coy on his chances of getting the full-time job.

Walsall are in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to sack Matt Taylor last week after a poor run of form.

McDonald, 56, has taken over on an interim basis alongside Mat Sadler until a permanent successor is found.

The experienced coach guided the Midlands club to an impressive 1-0 win over 2nd place Tranmere Rovers over the weekend.

‘Let’s see’…

Asked about whether he would like the job, McDonald said, as per a report by the Express & Star:

“It’s really good that we’ve won, but it’s touched with a little bit of sadness because one of my best mates has lost his position.

“Let’s see if the phone call comes and let’s see what the club want to do. We’ll see what the chairman says.”