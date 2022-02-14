Neil McDonald coy on chances of landing full-time Walsall job
Walsall caretaker boss Neil McDonald is coy on his chances of getting the full-time job.
Walsall are in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to sack Matt Taylor last week after a poor run of form.
McDonald, 56, has taken over on an interim basis alongside Mat Sadler until a permanent successor is found.
The experienced coach guided the Midlands club to an impressive 1-0 win over 2nd place Tranmere Rovers over the weekend.
‘Let’s see’…
Asked about whether he would like the job, McDonald said, as per a report by the Express & Star:
“It’s really good that we’ve won, but it’s touched with a little bit of sadness because one of my best mates has lost his position.
“Let’s see if the phone call comes and let’s see what the club want to do. We’ll see what the chairman says.”
Walsall situation
Saturday’s win was Walsall’s first in 2022 following a run of eight matches without a win spanning back to their last victory against Colchester United.
They are still in trouble in League Two but the three points over Micky Mellon’s side sees them rise six points above the relegation zone.
McDonald’s career to date
McDonald has managed the likes of Carlisle United, Ostersunds, Blackpool and Limerick in the past.
He has also held various coaching roles over the years at Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Hull City, Swindon Town and Scunthorpe United over the years.
What next?
Walsall are back in action next Saturday away at table toppers Forest Green Rovers and are in for a tough afternoon in Gloucestershire.
They then have fixtures against Swindon Town and Hartlepool United to finish off February.
Their chairman, Leigh Pomlett, has a big decision to make regarding the managerial situation and the win over Tranmere has thrown a spanner in the works.