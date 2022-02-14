Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says he can clearly see why Rotherham United are top of the League One table.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-0 at home by their Yorkshire rivals yesterday.

The Millers scored twice in the second-half through striking pair Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith to send their fans on the short trip home with all three points.

Paul Warne’s men are nine points clear at the summit after their triumph at Hillsborough.

‘They’re dogged’…

Moore has heaped praise on yesterday’s opponents and has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser:

“I look at it today and think ‘Yeah, that’s why Rotherham are league leaders.’

“They’re dogged, they stay in games. They’ve had two shots on target and they’ve scored two goals. They’ve taken the chances when they came and you have to give them credit for that.”

Classic away performance by Rotherham

Rotherham proved yesterday why they are where they are in the division. They are solid, everyone knows their job and they have the quality up front to take their chances.

They are 11 points ahead of 3rd place MK Dons with just 15 games left of the campaign to play.

2nd place Wigan Athletic have three games in hand on them but the pair lock horns at the ASSEAL New York Stadium this Friday in what is a huge game at the top of the third tier.

Sheffield Wednesday situation

In fairness, Sheffield Wednesday had chances yesterday and on another day would have beaten Josh Vickers in the Millers’ goal.

Moore’s side won’t be too disheartened by the loss and are still only three points off the play-offs after their recent impressive run of form.

Next up for the Owls is a home clash against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday night followed by another Yorkshire derby away at Doncaster Rovers this weekend.