Luton Town currently find themselves on the periphery of the Championship’s top six despite their outstanding run of form ending in a 3-0 defeat against Birmingham City.

Goals from Lyle Taylor, Onel Hernandez and the impressive Juninho Bacuna saw the Blues recorded the double over Luton following a previous 5-0 triumph at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season

Currently sitting 10th in the Championship standings and just four points behind Chris Wilder’s resurgent Middlesbrough side, Luton are firmly in the driving seat for a top-six push if they can recreate their previous two defeats in 11 run of form.

With Luton receiving deserved plaudits for their impressive recruitment drive over recent years, balancing the books could be on the agenda this summer with Luton occupying one of the division’s tightest budgets.

Here we take a look at three Luton Town players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Carlos Mendes Gomes

Exciting attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes attracted the attention of various clubs in the EFL last summer, with Luton winning the race for the former Morecambe man’s signature.

Following a wonderful campaign at League Two level, recording an impressive 16 goals and five assists including the decisive breakthrough in the League Two play-off final against Newport County, Gomes has struggled to make his mark at Championship level at present.

The 23-year-old has featured sparingly for Nathan Jones’ side featuring on nine occasions.

Jones’ tactical switch to a back-three this campaign hasn’t helped Gomes’ quest for first-team action while the Senegal-born wide-man has tough competition in the attacking ranks through Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo.

With opportunities seemingly at a premium for the rest of the campaign, you feel a summer loan move for Gomes could be the best option for both parties.

Elliot Thorpe

Luton produced another impressive coup in the summer by capturing the signature of talented midfielder Elliot Thorpe following his Tottenham Hotspur release.

After Landing at Luton following an excellent development campaign in the previous season, Thorpe has seen his game time limited with Jones possessing a plethora of midfield options at present.

With current midfield trio Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu proving to be a formidable force in the middle of the park, Thorpe recently made his first-team debut starting in Luton’s 3-0 FA Cup victory against Cambridge United.

The prospect of a potential loan deal for the 21-year-old could be an inspired decision as he looks to force himself into the Luton first-team picture.

Danny Hylton

Proven goalscorer Danny Hylton has proved to be a fantastic acquisition for the Hatters following his arrival from Oxford United in 2016.

The physical striker caused havoc in League Two and One respectively firing Luton back to the Championship recording an impressive 51 league goals in 105 appearances.

Following injury-hit spells throughout Luton’s time in the Championship, Hylton has struggled to find his rhythm while often finding himself on the periphery of the first-team picture.

With the emergence of the undroppable Adebayo leading the line currently, Hylton’s prospect of regular game time seems to be diminishing after every Adebayo performance.