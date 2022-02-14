Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says they will reassess Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke’s injuries.

Charlton Athletic left the striking pair out of their trip to Wigan Athletic over the weekend.

The duo both picked up muscle injuries after the game against Bolton Wanderers last Tuesday night.

They will both be looked at again today to reveal the severity of their injuries.

‘Monitor’…

Jackson has said, as per the club’s official website after the Wigan match:

“We’ll have to reassess on Monday.

“It wasn’t a touch and go thing for today, it was quite clear that they wouldn’t be involved. It’s something we’re going to have to monitor in the week and see where we go.”

Back-to-back losses for Charlton

Charlton have lost back-to-back games against Bolton and Wigan now and their chances of a late push to the play-offs are fading away.

They are currently 14th in the League One table and are 14 points off the top six with 15 games of the season left to play.

Washington’s situation

Washington has scored nine goals in all competitions for the Addicks this term and appeared to be well on the way to beating his tally of 11 from the last campaign.

However, they face a nervous wait now to see how long he could potentially be sidelined for.

The Northern Ireland international, who has previously played for the likes of Peterborough United and QPR, is out of contract this summer and is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

Aneke is back

Aneke is back at The Valley after re-signing from Birmingham City in the January transfer window. However, like Washington, his injury will be assessed and it would be a blow if he is ruled out for a spell.