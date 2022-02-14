Neil Warnock says he wouldn’t rule out a return to management before the end of this season.

The 73-year-old manager started the season in charge of Middlesbrough. But the veteran gaffer was replaced with Chris Wilder in November after a mixed start to the season, and he’s been without a club since.

But speaking on talkSPORT this morning, the former manager of Cardiff City, QPR, Sheffield United and many more had this to say on a potential return to the dugout:

“What would tempt me back? Well, I never left… I always said I was going to pack it in at the end of the season… I’m not bothered where I go, I just enjoy being a manager.

“I enjoy the rapport with the players on the training ground and what have you – I wouldn’t write off taking another club until the end of the season this year.”

Warnock is a respected and likeable name in management. He’s previously earned promotion from the Championship with all of Cardiff, QPR and Sheffield United, having done a decent job in stabilising Middlesbrough too.

Recently, he was linked with the Sunderland vacancy before Alex Neil landed the job. Reports suggested that Warnock was interested in the position, and that he would’ve taken the job on an interim basis until the end of the season.

One last dance?

Over many years, Warnock has not only proved himself to be a fine manager, but he’s won over the hearts of many fans.

His charisma is something that the game misses and his demeanour as a manager makes him ideal for certain situations, for example at Sunderland with a seemingly disjointed team lacking in confidence.

There could yet be positions open up before the end of the season which could cater for Warnock’s traits, and it seems like he’d jump at the chance to take charge of another club.