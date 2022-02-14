Journalist Pete O’Rourke has predicted that Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will ‘be on the radar of several clubs in the Premier League’ after this season.

Cooper, 42, took charge of Nottingham Forest back in September. He arrived at the club in the wake of Chris Hughton’s dire tenure and he’s since transformed the club.

Forest currently sit in 7th place of the table having climbed up from the relegation zone since Cooper’s arrival.

The Reds have enjoyed plenty of positive results in the league and also in the FA Cup, with wins over Arsenal and Leicester City having really put Cooper and Forest into the national spotlight.

But speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist O’Rourke has predicted that Cooper may be of interest to a handful of Premier League clubs after this season, saying:

“I think Steve Cooper is going to be on the radar of several clubs in the Premier League with the work that he’s doing at Nottingham Forest.

“He also did a great job at Swansea, leading them to the play-offs twice during his time there and he obviously had great success with England’s youth teams as well, winning the Under-17s World Cup. He is a top quality young manager.”

Which Premier League clubs have been linked with Cooper?

Before he took over at the City Ground, Cooper was being mentioned alongside a handful of Premier League positions.

Reports loosely linked the Welshman with Newcastle United whilst Steve Bruce was at the helm, with links to Southampton and Crystal Palace having also cropped up.

GiveMeSport go on to suggest that the Saints could turn to Cooper in the near future, with current manager Ralph Hasenhuttl considering retirement when his Southampton contract runs out in 2024.

It’s understandable that Cooper would attract Premier League interest. He’s done a stellar job so far at Nottingham Forest and has a profound reputation as a coach who can bring the best out of younger footballers.

Those attributes would make him an ideal manager for a lot of Premier League clubs. But his focus will surely be on Nottingham Forest at the moment, and earning promotion with them.

Up next for the Reds is a trip to Bournemouth in midweek.