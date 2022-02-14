Sheffield United signed Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves in the summer, and the Englishman has since prevailed.

The 22-year-old is highly-rated at Wolves. He was sent out on loan to Swansea City at the start of last season before being recalled, where he went on to play 11 Premier League fixtures in the second half of the last campaign.

And last summer Gibbs-White was loaned out again. He joined Sheffield United upon their relegation from the Premier League and he’s since scored five and assisted four in his 18 Championship appearances.

Injury has scuppered his season for large parts but he’s recently returned to the side, starting in the goalless draw v Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

He’s certainly impressed this season, with reports suggesting that Wolves were considering recalling him last month…

But do Sheffield United have an option to buy Gibbs-White?

It doesn’t seem so. When Gibbs-White signed on loan last summer, The Athletic reported that the move wasn’t with a view to Sheffield United signing Gibbs-White permanently, suggesting that Wolves have a plan in place for the midfielder.

It probably comes as no surprise to Blades fans. Gibbs-White has shown Premier League qualities this season and looks like he could be in line to play a part in Wolves’ Premier League campaign next season.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has hailed Gibbs-White since he replaced Slavisa Jokanovic earlier in the season, highlighting the importance of retaining Gibbs-White’s services last month in his programme notes.

Despite it looking unlikely that Sheffield United, or any other club for that matter, could potentially sign Gibbs-White on a permanent deal, they at least have him back and playing ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Blades currently sit in 8th place of the table with just four points separating them from the top-six.