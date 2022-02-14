West Brom are struggling in the Championship, with the Baggies having dropped down into 9th place of the table.

Steve Bruce is now the man at the helm. He’s been installed on an 18-month deal following the sacking of Valerien Ismael, and he looks to have a huge job on his hands to make promotion contenders out of this current crop of players.

The Baggies look like they’re in dire need of a longer term plan. Bruce actually has some exciting youngsters at his disposal though and if given time, he could look to bring them into the limelight, and build the club around them.

Here we look at three West Brom youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Quevin Castro

West Brom signed Castro in the summer. He’d previously been on trial with both Arsenal and Chelsea before signing for the Baggies, but the 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder is yet to make his Championship debut.

A clutch of European clubs were linked with Castro back in November including Borussia Dortmund, suggesting that Castro is a player with plenty of potential.

Reyes Cleary

Cleary is another Baggies prospect who’s already attracting interest from elsewhere. The 17-year-old is also awaiting his Championship debut for West Brom but has already seen links to the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Southampton this season.

He made his debut for West Brom in an FA Cup clash v Brighton earlier in the year, and could yet be in line for more minutes in 2022.

Zachary Ashworth

The 19-year-old is a product of the West Brom youth academy. He’s another who made his Baggies debut v Brighton in the FA Cup last month, with Ashworth having been named on the bench in a handful of Championship games this season.

He seems to be closing in on a league debut for the Baggies and could yet make his breakthrough under Bruce this year.