West Brom welcome Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this evening.

Steve Bruce takes charge of his first home game as West Brom manager later on today, with 3rd place Blackburn Rovers heading to The Hawthorns.

Rovers’ fine form has dropped off in recent weeks, with Tony Mowbray’s men having won just one of their last five in the league whilst Bruce got off to a losing start in charge of the Baggies against Sheffield United last time out.

The defeat saw West Brom plummet down into 9th place of the table, with 13 points now separating West Brom and the automatic promotion places.

Tonight’s game promises to be an entertaining one, and a handful of The72’s staff members have made their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Both sides look indifferent of late. Blackburn have tailed off since the January transfer window and so too has the form of Ben Brereton Diaz, who’s played a lot of football for club and country this season.

“West Brom meanwhile are in free-fall. Bruce comes in after the transfer window and takes charge of a disjointed side, which is lacking an out and out scorer.

“Which way tonight’s game will go really is anyone’s guess. Both are out of form. West Brom are low on confidence but have the home advantage tonight, so they could stake a claim for a point – I can see this one ending as a draw.”

Score prediction: West Brom 0-0 Blackburn Rovers

Owen Griffiths

“With West Brom boss Steve Bruce making his home debut, along with the visitor’s recent struggles in the final third, tonight’s Championship contest makes for intriguing viewing.

“Both sides are missing influential players in dominant defender Darragh Lenihan for Rovers and Jake Livermore for the Baggies, and so a tight contest could be on the agenda, but I believe Blackburn will come away with at least something.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Adam Kiddle (@AdamMKDFC)

“Blackburn were bolstered by returns for Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan in their midweek defeat at Forest, both of which came off the bench for Mowbray’s side.

“Poor form for Blackburn goes out the window tonight, as West Brom come into the fixture with just one win in 2022 which has seen them drop to 9th.

“It will be debut match for newly-appointed boss Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United midweek – it should be an interested affair for both Baggies and Rovers, to say the least.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Blackburn Rovers