Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has hailed Middlesbrough youngster Isaiah Jones after their weekend defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

Derby County headed to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough over the weekend.

It promised to be an entertaining game given the off-field situation that’s been brewing between both sides, though an agreement was reportedly reached between Boro chairman Steve Gibson and former Rams owner Mel Morris on the eve of the game.

And the game wouldn’t fail to deliver. Boro ran out as 4-1 winners on the day with Jones claiming two assists on the day.

The 22-year-old has been a shining light for Middlesbrough this season, featuring 28 times in the Championship so far and claiming an impressive eight assists and one goal.

Speaking to Teesside Live after the game, Derby County boss Rooney was full of praise for Jones, saying:

“He’s a very good player. The lad has a bright future ahead of him and it was because of Jones that we felt we had to set up differently.

“We knew he’s very aggressive going forward and thought we could utilise the space behind but obviously that didn’t happen.”

Rooney named a handful of midfielders in his starting XI to face Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Liam Thompson, Max Bird, Tom Lawrence, Krystian Bielik and Jason Knight all started the game but they couldn’t handle Jones, who ran the show for large parts of the game.

A bright future…

Jones certainly does look to have a bright future ahead of him. He’s enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this season and since Wilder’s arrival at the club, Jones has seemingly taken his game to the next level.

He’s gaining some great experience playing for a top-six chasing side in Boro this season, who next go up against Bristol City later this week.