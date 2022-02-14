West Brom host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this evening.

Steve Bruce takes charge of his first home game as West Brom manager later this evening, and it’s another difficult test against an in-form side in Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s men currently sit in 3rd place of the table after an impressive season so far.

They’ll be looking to take advantage of a Baggies side who lost 2-0 at Sheffield United in Bruce’s first game in charge, with the defeat thrusting them down into 9th.

West Brom team news

Bruce has a few key players sidelined going into tonight’s game.

Daryl Dike (hamstring) remains sidelined and expected back around next month.

Matt Phillips (foot) missed the Sheffield United defeat and will miss tonight’s game too, along with Kyle Bartley who’s been diagnosed with chicken pox.

Jake Livermore is ruled out through suspension.

On a positive note however, Bruce has suggested that defender Dara O’Shea could be in contention to start tonight’s game.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Townsend

Clarke

O’Shea

Furlong

Mowatt

Molumby

Reach

Grant

Diangana

Carroll

Bruce was very insistent in his playing style at Newcastle, and so expect him to stick with a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation tonight.

Should O’Shea be fit then he could come into the starting XI in place of Semi Ajayi who’s proved inconsistent this season, with Jayson Molumby the likely candidate to replace Livermore in midfield.

Elsewhere, we should see an attacking trio of Karlan Grant, Adam Reach and Grady Diangana behind Andy Carroll.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.