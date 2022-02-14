Burnley and Southampton are both interested in signing Coventry City’s Michael Rose, reports Sunday Mirror.

Rose, 26, has been a standout player for Coventry City this season.

The Scot has featured 17 times in the Championship so far, scoring once from defender in Coventry’s last outing v Reading.

It’s his third season at the club after joining from Ayr in 2019. He’s had spells in and out of the side but this season he’s proved his worth in the Championship, with Mark Robins’ side having been in and around the top 10 throughout the campaign.

Now though, with his contract set to expire in 2023, Sunday Mirror (13.02.21, pg. 73 via HITC.com) has revealed that Premier League duo Burnley and Southampton are both interested in a potential deal for Rose this summer.

Burnley currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table after their narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool yesterday, with Southampton currently in 10th.

Can Rose cut it in the Premier League?

Coventry City have some strong defenders in their ranks and so Rose probably hasn’t played as much football this season as he would’ve liked.

But he’s gradually starting to cement his place in Robins’ starting XI and he’s showing Sky Blues fans that he’s a quality Championship player.

He’s started Coventry’s last three in all competitions, including their 2-1 FA Cup defeat v Southampton earlier this month.

Rose is a fine player who can offer plenty of versatility and composure in the middle of defence, and given his contract situation, Coventry may well entertain selling him in the summer.