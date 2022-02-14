Peterborough United co-chairman Jason Neale says ‘nobody is sacking Darren Ferguson’ amid Posh poor run of form in the Championship.

Peterborough were beaten 1-0 at home by Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Posh have now lost back-to-back games after losing 4-0 to Cardiff City in midweek, and are now winless in their last seven league games.

Fans were critical of Ferguson on Twitter after the game, calling for the board to sack him. But co-owner Neale took to Twitter after the game to send the following message:

Nobody is sacking DF. He will be here next season regardless of the outcome of this season. Let’s not forget we were promoted 9 months ago. Let’s stay positive. 3 points on Wednesday and we are out of the relegation zone. — Jason Neale (@JasonDavidNeale) February 13, 2022

Peterborough’s situation…

Posh have some massive games coming up that could be season defining, with clashes against fellow relegation battlers Reading, Derby County and Hull City all coming before the end of the month.

Peterborough sit two points from safety in the Championship and have a game in hand on the sides above them, and so survival is certainly achievable.

Relegation looks like it could be likely though if things don’t change. Perhaps a managerial change could help the club stabilise in the Championship after previously spending several years in League One.

Ferguson’s Posh story so far…

Ferguson joined Peterborough in 2007 as a player-manager with the club being in League Two at the time. He gained promotion in his first full season as manager and his Posh side then won back-to-back promotions to the Championship.

Perhaps the promotion to the Championship came too soon with Posh being bottom of the league in November, Ferguson then left the club by mutual consent.

Ferguson returned to Peterborough in 2011 taking Peterborough back up to the Championship through the play-offs after their relegation in the season before. After two seasons in the Championship, Posh were relegated back to League One, and Ferguson left again.

Ferguson then made another return to the club in 2019, and Posh just missed out on play-offs in his first year but gained yet another promotion in his second.

Overall, Ferguson has now achieved four promotions with Peterborough United but has always struggled when making the step-up to the Championship. Despite Ferguson’s heroics at the club, perhaps Posh need a new manager to help the club progress onto the next level.