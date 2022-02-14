Rotherham United went nine points clear at the top of the League One standings after a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in yesterday’s South Yorkshire derby.

Rotherham went into the game six points clear at the top of the League One table, with the aim to be a further three points clear by the end of the day before they host Wigan Athletic this week.

The Millers started the game relatively poorly and struggled to get a hold on the game. Paul Warne’s side managed to hold on and go in goalless at half-time despite persistent pressure for the Owls. Warne clearly wasn’t happy with his side’s first-half performance and was forced into a change at half-time.

The momentum shifted in the second half and goals from Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith secured a 2-0 victory for Rotherham on the road.

It proved to be a memorable win for Millers fans, and here’s three Rotherham players who put in an impressive display today at Hillsborough stadium…

Michael Ihiekwe – WhoScored rating 7.9

Ihiekwe was named Man of Match in this game due to his solid performance defensively, and for getting the assist for Smith’s goal. The defender won the most duels (8) in the match and was fouled the most times (2) out of any player on the pitch.

Josh Vickers – WhoScored rating 7.8

Vickers faced six shots in today’s match and saved all six, with some of them being crucial saves to keep the Millers a clean sheet. Vickers hasn’t featured often this season but has claimed eight clean sheets in the 12 matches he’s played, and he’s given Warne something to think about in selecting his first-choice goalkeeper when Viktor Johansson is back fit.

Michael Smith – WhoScored rating 7.6

Smith won four aerial duels during the match and was a menace for the Wednesday defence. Smith secured the three points with the insurance goal which was his 17th of the campaign – an important player for Rotherham throughout this campaign, and he stepped up when needed yesterday.