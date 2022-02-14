Sheffield Wednesday’s four-game winning streak ended in yesterday’s South Yorkshire derby after they were defeated 2-0 by Rotherham United.

The Owls started the day 8th in the League One standings, knowing that a win could move them into the play-off places. But they had a tough task at hand going up against the league leaders.

The first half went in Wednesday’s favour with them adapting to the conditions of the pitch. But despite the Owls’ persistence going forwards, the game was goalless at the half-time interval.

Rotherham’s first shot on target came early into the second-half and resulted in a goal, with Freddie Ladapo converting from close range.

Wednesday pushed for an equaliser but with just six minutes remaining, Michael Smith doubled the Millers’ advantage with only their second shot on target of the match.

Wednesday will feel hard done by considering they dominated the match for large parts, however there were some disappointing individual performances amongst Moore’s men.

Here’s three players who disappointed for Wednesday yesterday…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – WhoScored rating 5.5

Peacock-Farrell won’t have any trouble in trying to forget this match in a hurry with him failing to keep out any of Rotherham’s shots on target (2). The on-loan goalkeeper from Burnley made zero claims off set pieces and only had a 30% accuracy in his kicking.

Callum Paterson – WhoScored rating 6.3

Paterson operated as a target man for Wednesday, trying to knock balls on to his strike partner. He struggled to do this when matching up against Rotherham’s physical defenders and lost the most duels (10) in the match. He lacked quality in the final third and failed to convert any of the many chances the Owls created.

Jordan Storey – WhoScored rating 6.1

Storey struggled to cope with the pace and trickery of the Millers’ wide players today and didn’t make a single tackle through the 90 minutes. The defender also was unreliable when winning the first ball from set-pieces which ultimately resulted in Rotherham scoring from two of them.