Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has hailed his side’s performance in their 1-0 win over QPR yesterday.

Barnsley welcomed QPR in the Championship yesterday. Asbaghi was yet to claim his first win in charge of Barnsley and faced a huge test against an in-form QPR side, who are well in the race for promotion this season.

The game looked as if it was only going to go one way, but unexpectedly, Barnsley snatched the win.

A goal from Domingos Quina in the 74th minute handed the Tykes all three points – they remain bottom of the table but now find themselves just five points from safety.

Speaking to barnsleyfc.co.uk after the game, Asbaghi said:

“Of course, we’re really happy for the three points. It was about time that we could show that we can win a game in this league. I think the way we won makes me happy.

“The first half was more even, and they were allowed to play through us more times than I would like, but I think the second half is definitely the best half from us – a half where I feel that we are the better team.

“We were pressing much better in the second half and earning some good counter-attacks and good finishes, and in the end, Dom scores a really good goal and from there we defended the lead in a good way.”

QPR are one of the best footballing sides in the division. But yesterday, Barnsley limited them to evry little of the ball and ultimately very few clear, goal-scoring chances.

It was a thoroughly deserved win for the Tykes and it might just set them on a positive run of form, with games against Coventry City, Hull City and Middlesbrough to follow this month.

“So, in terms of performance, I really felt it was good enough to win and we won against a team that was on a good run,” Asbaghi continued.

“They were seven games unbeaten and near the top of the Championship, and that shows as well that when we do these performances that we can step up and challenge the best teams in this league.”

Backs against the wall…

Despite yesterday’s win, Barnsley remain very much in a relegation battle. They have just 16 games of the season left to pull themselves out of the bottom three and with Derby County ahead of them and looking good, it could make things ever harder for Asbaghi’s side.

But they need to take confidence from yesterday’s win. They’ve still got some of the Championship’s top sides to play before the end of the season, but they have some winnable fixtures in there too, so 100% focus is needed between now and the end of the campaign.

Up next is a trip to Coventry City next week.