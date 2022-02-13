Birmingham City won 3-0 at home against Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.

Birmingham City had the lead at half-time thanks to a goal from Juninho Bacuna. After the restart, fellow January signings Onel Hernandez and Lyle Taylor took Blues’ lead to three, and sealed the win.

It was an impressive display from Lee Bowyer’s side, and here we look at three Birmingham City players who impressed yesterday…

Onel Hernandez – WhoScored rating 7.7

The man on loan from Norwich City now has two Championship goals in his last two for Birmingham City, taking his tally to three in eight league outings for Blues.

He worked the Luton back-line effectively yesterday, making two tackles and ending the game with a 75% pass success rate.

Gary Gardner – WhoScored rating 7.8

Gardner has had his fair share of critics this season. But the 29-year-old gave a rounded performance against Luton yesterday, helping to limit the Hatters’ midfielders to very little time or space.

He won seven aerial duels throughout the game and was a livewire throughout, in what was his 23rd Championship appearance of the season so far.

Lyle Taylor – WhoScored rating 8.5

Since reuniting with his former Charlton Athletic boss Bowyer, Taylor has rediscovered his best goal-scoring form.

He was on hand to score one and assist one yesterday, with the Montserrat forward having scored three in his first four games for Birmingham City.

Blues fans will be praying that he can keep on scoring and help Birmingham City climb up the Championship table and well away from the drop zone.