Bournemouth beat Blackpool 2-1 in the Championship yesterday.

Bournemouth travelled to the seaside yesterday to face Blackpool.

And it was the home side who’d have the lead going into half-time, thanks to a 37th minute strike from Josh Bowler.

But Scott Parker’s side mounted a late comeback to win the game, with Jamal Lowe scoring in the 86th minute and Siriki Dembele finding a dramatic winner in the 95th minute.

The win is Bournemouth’s third consecutive win in the league, with their form picking up after a difficult middle period of the campaign – they remain in 2nd place of the table with 3rd place Blackburn Rovers now five points behind them.

Tweeting after the game, Bournemouth’s top scorer Dom Solanke had this to say:

These are the wins that matter the most! Spirit until the end 🤩🙌🏾. — Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) February 12, 2022

The former Chelsea and Liverpool man has scored 19 Championship goals so far this season. After some difficult years he’s starting to come into his element under Parker, having already surpassed his Championship tally of 15 from last season.

Vital Solanke…

Solanke is already an important player for the Cherries. But January signing Kieffer Moore has now been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a broken foot and so Solanke’s importance to the side has become even greater.

An injury to him could really derail Bournemouth’s season. Though yesterday, Parker’s men showed that they have goals elsewhere in the pitch, with Dembele getting his first for the cub after joining from Peterborough United last month.

Up next for the Cherries is a difficult home game v Nottingham Forest in midweek.