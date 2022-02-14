Blackburn Rovers face a trip to The Hawthorns to play Steve Bruce’s West Bromwich Albion in the Championship this evening.

Tony Mowbray’s side will look to get back to winning ways after going through a rough patch of late. The Rovers are winless in three game but their opposition tonight are in the same boat.

Blackburn have missed some key figures of late, perhaps a factor in their poor form, but the Rovers still sit in 3rd place of the table and so a win would close the gap between those in the automatic promotion places.

Blackburn Rovers team news

As per Lancs Live, Blackburn could see defender Harry Pickering return to the squad as he will be making the trip to the Midlands.

Rovers will be without Darragh Lenihan who will serve his one match suspension. Lancs Live also confirm that Blackburn will be without Deyovaisio Zeefuik who has a ‘mild hamstring injury’.

Long term absentees Bradley Dack (knee), Tayo Edun (ankle), Ivan Poveda (ankle) and Dilan Markanday (hamstring) won’t feature.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Wharton

Van Hecke

Nyambe

Giles

Rothwell

Travis

Hedges

Buckley

Brereton Diaz

Khadra

Fans will expect to see Ryan Nyambe to fill in a wide centre-back role to cover for the suspended Lenihan. Pickering is expected to be on the bench and could feature if Blackburn need more defensive stability than Ryan Giles on the left side.

Reda Khadra and Ben Brereton Diaz are expected to partner each other up top, hopefully getting back amongst the goals after both having failed to find the back of the net in their last three games.

The game is at The Hawthorns and kicks off at 8pm this evening – fans will be able to watch the match on Sky Sports.