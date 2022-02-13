Sunderland manager Alex Neil says Danny Batth missed yesterday’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon with an ankle issue.

Neil took charge of his first game as Sunderland manager yesterday. He took his new side to Plough Lane to face an AFC Wimbledon side struggling in League One, with the game eventually ending 1-1.

The former Preston North End boss arrived just a day before yesterday’s game and so he had very little time to even meet his new squad.

But one player who was absent from yesterday’s game was Batth – the centre-back signed from Stoke City in last month’s transfer window and has since proved a keen addition to the side.

He was left out of yesterday’s side though, replaced by Australian centre-back Bailey Wright who made hos return to the side.

Speaking to Chronicle Live about Batth’s absence, Neil said:

“Danny just rolled his ankle, and his ankle blew up – it swelled right up. Thankfully we have got Bailey [Wright] back to plug that gap for us.

“Naturally, there are a couple of areas we are short in which we are aware of.”

Neil went on to reveal that he could look at potential free agent signings to fill those gaps in his squad.

An uphill challenge…

Now winless in four, Sunderland face a huge task in earning promotion from League One this season.

They looked like title contenders at one point earlier in the campaign. But the likes of Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic have stormed ahead in the race for top two, with Sunderland now sitting in 4th place and four points outside the top two – Wigan in 2nd have four games in hand on the Black Cats.

And Neil will be praying that Batth’s injury isn’t too serious. He couldn’t provide an update on how long he might be absent for, but Batth’s experience will be crucial in Sunderland’s push for promotion in the second half of this season.

They’re next in action at home to MK Dons next weekend.