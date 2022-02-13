Hull City goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is likely to miss the Sheffield United game next week, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are back in action on Tuesday against the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Baxter, 23, is expected to sit out once again having missed the past three games against Preston North End, Derby County and Fulham.

The Tigers have lost all of their matches since he dropped out of the squad.

Latest

Hull boss, Shota Arveladze, has said:

“He still has a little bit of pain on his left hand. Nathan has pain in between his fingers. He had an MRI and x-rays which don’t look bad but clinically he still has a bandage on.”

In more positive news, striking pair Tom Eaves and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh could return for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Hull story so far

Baxter has become a key player for the Tigers this season and his absence has been a blow over the past few matches.

The ‘keeper was given the green light to leave parent club Chelsea on loan last summer and is currently in his first campaign at Championship level, having previously had spells with Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil Town, Ross County and Accrington Stanley.

Baxter initially had to bide his time before the making the number one spot his own ahead of Matt Ingram earlier this season.

What next?

It is yet to be known an exact date for when he will be fit to return to the action. Ingram is poised to start again against Sheffield United with young Harvey Cartright on the bench.

Hull are currently 12 points above the relegation zone and will be eager to pick up some results soon to avoid getting dragged into any trouble.