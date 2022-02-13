QPR boss Mark Warburton says his side ‘weren’t good enough’ against Barnsley yesterday.

QPR travelled to Oakwell to face the Championship’s bottom club Barnsley yesterday. The Tykes emerged as surprise 1-0 victors on the day, handing manager Poya Asbaghi his first win in charge of the club.

For the R’s however, it as a hugely disappointing result. The Londoners are vying for promotion into the Premier League this season, but looked nothing like a promotion-chasing side yesterday.

And speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game, Warburton rued his side’s poor performance:

“We weren’t good enough, let’s be honest.

“I thought we lacked a fluidity in the way we moved the ball. We got into some good wide areas but lacked quality with the final ball. That wasn’t us.”

QPR were without Chris Willock yesterday. The former Arsenal youngster has scored seven and assisted ten in the Championship for QPR this season, and his absence yesterday seemingly left the R’s without as much energy in their attacking play.

The likes of Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Ilias Chair failed to make an impression on the Tykes’ back-line, which stood firm throughout.

“We knew Barnsley are a team fighting for their life, bottom of the league having lost seven straight games,” Warburton continued.

“The law of averages tell you they’re going to win one soon and we had to make sure it wasn’t against us. But we had to be better; we didn’t show enough quality in the final third to warrant the three points.

“We let ourselves down badly; it was a really poor display.”

A tough run coming up…

Warburton will have been praying for a win yesterday, with his side facing a tough run of games in the coming weeks.

The R’s next travel to Millwall in midweek before welcoming Hull City, with games then coming up against Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

The Championship is a cruel division and QPR could quickly slip out of top-six contention altogether if they let this defeat effect their form entirely.

QPR currently sit in 4th place of the table and find themselves six points outside the top two – Monday’s game at The Den kicks off at 7:45pm.