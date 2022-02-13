Hull City lost 1-0 at home to Championship leaders Fulham yesterday.

Hull City welcomed Fulham to the MKM Stadium yesterday. It was manager Shota Arveladze’s fourth game at the helm after replacing Grant McCann last month, and the game would be settled by a single Aleksnadar Mitrovic goal on 57 minutes.

For Fulham, the win keeps them at the top of the Championship table and maintains their six-point gap to 2nd place Bournemouth.

As for Hull City and Arveladze, the defeat was a third consecutive one in the Championship and it leaves them in 19th place of the league table, and 12 points above the drop zone.

After the game, the Tigers boss shared this message on Twitter:

Disappointed with the result against a strongest team in League. I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. We must work hard to improve. The fans were amazing again. Thanks for your support Tigers! @HullCity pic.twitter.com/ma8xXOToA2 — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) February 12, 2022

Arveladze has taken just three points from his opening four games as Hull City manager. It comes after McCann guided the club to back-to-back wins against some of the league’s top sides in Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth.

Not getting easier…

Hull City seem to have enough about them to avoid relegation into League One this season, but fans won’t be ruling that out until the end of the season with a tough run of games coming up.

This week, Hull City travel to Sheffield United and then to QPR before games against Barnsley and Peterborough United at the bottom of the table.

It’s a huge end to the month for Arveladze and his side – he’ll be gunning for wins over Barnsley and Posh, with a possible six-point haul in that game able to see them build upon their 12-point gap to the bottom three.

They next face Sheffield United on Monday evening, and the game at Bramall Lane kicks off at 7:45pm.