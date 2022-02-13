Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewers says he would love to play consistently for the club in the future.

Charlton Athletic loaned the stopper to Ross County for this season to get some experience under his belt.

Maynard-Brewer, 22, has made 17 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side in all competitions this term.

He is under contract at The Valley until 2023 and wants to become the Addicks’ number one at some point.

‘I’ve grown up at Charlton’…

The ‘keeper has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“The message was that I’m not just getting dished out on loan because I’m not needed. They wanted me to play games and contest for the number one spot when I get back.

“I’ve grown up at Charlton. A lot of people have helped me out there over the years. I’d love to play consistently in the future for Charlton.”

Story so far

Maynard-Brewer made the move over from Australia in 2015 and has since risen up through the academy at Charlton.

He has been a regular for the London club at various youth levels over the past few years and made his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Swansea City Under-21s back in November 2018.

The Australia Under-23 international has since played four more times for the first-team and has also been loaned out to Chelmsford City, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Dulwich Hamlet and Dover Athletic to get boost his development.

Charlton’s current goalkeeping options

Johnnie Jackson’s current first choice ‘keeper is Craig MacGillivray, who joined the club from Portsmouth last summer, whilst the experienced Stephen Henderson provides competition and back-up.

The Addicks also have young pair Nathan Harness (currently on loan at Dulwich Hamlet) and Nathan Harvey in their ranks too.

Maynard-Brewer is gaining valuable experience up at Ross County and Charlton will have a decision to make on his situation once he returns at the end of this campaign.