Bolton Wanderers’ fine form in League One continued yesterday, with an impressive 3-2 win away at Oxford United.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers are now unbeaten in their last seven League One fixtures. They’ve won six of those to thrust themselves up into promotion contention after only securing promotion from League Two last time round.

Yesterday they travelled to top-six contenders Oxford United. After falling behind twice, the Trotters eventually won the game 3-2, with Declan John, Marlon Fossey and Amadou Bakayoko all getting on the score-sheet.

January signing Jon Dadi Bodvarsson came off the bench to help Bolton on their way to victory – the Icelandic international signed from Millwall last month and has since featured six times in the league, having not lost a game for the club yet.

He tweeted after yesterday’s win:

Fantastic win on the road! Well done lads 💪🏻 Amazing traveling support! https://t.co/f6OQAdRtlc — Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (@jondadi) February 12, 2022

Bolton now find themselves in 10th place of the League One table, just eight points outside the top-six with Karl Robinson’s Oxford United dropping out of the play-off places and into 7th.

Starting to dream?

Evatt worked wonders to drag Bolton out of League Two last season. His side started this campaign in a strong vein of form but soon dropped off, and down the League One standings.

But after a positive showing in last month’s transfer window the Trotters are now surging up the table, and a second consecutive promotion looks to be well on the cards.

There’s still plenty of points to play for and so Bolton and Evatt have to remain level-headed. But Bolton fans an certainly start dreaming of Championship football – their side are next in action at Burton Albion in midweek.