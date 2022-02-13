Wigan Athletic have sold out their ticket allocation for the trip to Rotherham United later this month.

Wigan Athletic make the trip to South Yorkshire on Friday next week, and will be backed by 2,000 Latics fans.

It’s a top of the table clash in League One with Wigan currently sitting in 2nd place of the table and Rotherham United in 1st.

The Millers currently have a six-point lead at the top of the table, but Wigan have two games in hand meaning that Leam Richardson’s side can go level on points with Rotherham if they win both their games in hand.

It promises to be an enthralling game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium next Friday.

Both sides have been the league’s standout performers this season, playing some great football along the way.

A win for either side could see them assert themselves as the title favourites going into the business end of the season, and as it stands there’s nothing to separate the two teams.

See what these Wigan Athletic fans have said online about their sell-out trip to Rotherham United:

Love to see it https://t.co/LQZQ0Atml0 — Jaidon (@JaidonHerkess) February 12, 2022

Be a mega Friday night this https://t.co/ojJRW21oDS — Charlie Gosling (@CharlieGosling8) February 12, 2022

Another sold out away end and admin using a picture with inflatable filth 🤣 #wafc https://t.co/3C7Dahotmb — Michael Atkinson (@MickyJnr) February 12, 2022

Be some do this. https://t.co/4tcZeqEdOX — David Jackson (@davidjackson3) February 12, 2022