Wigan Athletic’s Tom Naylor says they showed “great character” to beat Charlton Athletic yesterday.

Wigan Athletic saw off Charlton Athletic 2-1 at the DW Stadium to boost their promotion push.

Naylor, 30, played the full 90 minutes in midfield.

He took to Twitter after the game to send the following message (see tweet below):

Great character shown from going 1-0 down to go and win the game!. Big week ahead 💙🔵⚪️ — Tom Naylor (@tomnaylor_7) February 12, 2022

Important win for Wigan

Wigan went into the game yesterday on the back of three league games without a victory so will be relieved to be back to winning ways.

They fell behind on seven minutes when Charlton took the lead through Elliot Lee. However, Will Keane’s penalty levelled it up at 1-1 at half-time.

Leam Richardson’s side were then able to find a winner on 75 minutes when striker Stephen Humphrys pounced.

The three points sees the Latics remain 2nd in the League One table and they are six points behind table toppers Rotherham United with a few games in hand.

Naylor’s influence

Naylor has turned out to be an inspired signing this season after joining on a free transfer following his departure from Portsmouth last summer.

The experienced midfielder has played 29 games in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

Prior to his move to the North West, he had also had spells at Mansfield Town, Derby County and Burton Albion.

What next?

Wigan are back in action on Tuesday night at home to lowly Crewe Alexandra and will be eager to make it back-to-back wins.

They then have Rotherham away on Friday night which is a huge game at the top of the league.