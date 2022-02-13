QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes has joined Aldershot Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

QPR have given the stopper the green light to head out the exit door.

Barnes, 25, has linked up with the National League side on a deal until the end of the season.

His contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium expires at the end of June and he is due to become a free agent this summer.

QPR story so far

QPR swooped to sign Barnes in 2019 and he has since provided competition and back-up to their goalkeeping department.

He has never made a senior appearance for the Championship side and has instead been loaned out to Hibernian, Burton Albion and Yeovil Town over the past few campaign to get some game time under his belt.

Other spells

The Jamaica international started his career in non-league with spells at Beckenham Town, Fanborough and Bedford Town, as well as brief stints on the books at Barnet (when they were in the Football League) and Fulham before signing for Colchester United in 2015.

He spent four years on the books of the U’s and made 30 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, as well as having loan spells away at Welling United and Hemel Hempstead Town.

Chance to get some minutes

Barnes will be looking to get plenty of minutes for Aldershot between now and the end of the season to potentially put himself in the shop window.

His parent club QPR were beaten 1-0 away at Barnsley yesterday.