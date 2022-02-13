Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Ben Gladwin went off with a hamstring problem yesterday.

Swindon Town got back to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United with goals from Josh Davison (x2) and Harry McKirdy.

Gladwin, 29, was substituted during the match and was replaced by Ricky Aguiar.

The Robins are hoping the injury isn’t too bad and getting him scanned as soon as possible.

‘Fingers crossed’…

Garner has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Hopefully it is not bad news on Ben and it is just a bit of tightness. It was his hamstring tightening. He had a shot where it tightened up and then he made the tackle, his knee got caught in the ground and he felt it go a bit more.

“We’ll get that scanned straightaway and we won’t take any chances. Figures crossed it will be positive news.”

Important win for Swindon

Swindon will be relieved to have won the game yesterday, especially after going in at half-time at 0-0.

The hosts went into the clash on the back of five games without a win and the return of Louis Reed in midfield from suspension certainly helped their cause.

They were hoping to have attacking midfielder Jack Payne back for the visit of Keith Hill’s side but he wasn’t in the squad in the end.

Garner’s men are 8th in the league table right and are outside the play-offs by three points. They don’t have a game in midweek next week so next up for the Robins are clashes against relegation-threatened duo Carlisle United and Walsall.

Gladwin’s influence

Gladwin has been a regular this season since returning to the club last summer. The ex-QPR, Blackburn Rovers and MK Dons man has made 33 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with five goals and two assists.

They will be hoping his hamstring injury isn’t too bad but have young Aguiar ready to step into his shoes if needed.