Harry Seaden, who has been on trial with Swansea City, has been released by Southend United, as announced by their official club website.

The goalkeeper has had his contract with the National League side terminated by mutual consent.

Seaden, 20, is now a free agent and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Swansea brought him in on trial a couple of weeks ago, as reported by the Echo News.

Swansea trial

Swansea invited the youngster to train with them at the end of last month and he was still with the Championship outfit as of 1st February, according to Southend Echo reporter Chris Phillips on Twitter (see below):

Harry Seaden remains on trial with Swansea City — Chris Phillips (@CJPhillips1982) February 1, 2022

Seaden was on the bench for the Swans’ Under-23s side against rivals Cardiff City in late January.

Career to date

The former England youth international played for local side Raleigh Town before rising up through the academy at Southend.

He was a regular for the Shrimpers at various youth levels before going out on loan to Cambridge City, Colchester United, Great Wakering Rovers and Dagenham and Redbridge to gain experience.

The stopper made his Southend debut in February 2020 in a League Two clash against Gillingham and has since played once more for them at senior level.

He stayed at Roots Hall last summer despite the club’s relegation to non-league but has now left the club this winter.

What next?

The door has now swung open for Swansea, or any other club, to swoop in and sign him on a free transfer.

The Swans are in action today at home to Bristol City.