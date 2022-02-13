Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says Stephen McLaughlin missed yesterday’s game with a head injury.

Mansfield Town drew 0-0 away at Bristol Rovers to keep their impressive unbeaten run of form going another week.

McLaughlin, 31, got a bang on the head in the 2-1 win at home to Colchester United in midweek and they didn’t want to take any risks with him.

He was missed by his side at the Memorial Ground and January recruit Lucas Akins slotted in for him.

‘We missed him’…

Clough has said, as per the club’s official website: “He got a bang on the head [in the win over Colchester in midweek]. We don’t take chances on anything like that and we missed him today.”

Stalemate

There was nothing to separate Bristol Rovers and Mansfield yesterday and the visitors returned to Field Mill with a point.

The Stags are now unbeaten in 11 games in the league and their last loss came on 23rd November away at Sutton United.

Clough’s men have catapulted themselves from the lower reaches of the table and are now serious promotion contenders. They are 6th after their draw against the Gas and are three points off the top three.

McLaughlin’s influence at Mansfield

McLaughlin has been a key player for Mansfield since signing for them in September 2020. He has made 70 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has chipped in with nine goals and nine assists.

They will be hoping the ex-Nottingham Forest and Bristol City man will be back available in their next game against Newport County next weekend.

The Stags then have a trip to Valley Parade to take on Bradford City the week after to finish February.