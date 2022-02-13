Swansea City welcome Bristol City in today’s only Championship game.

Bristol City make the journey into Wales to face a Swansea City side who currently sit in 18th place of the Championship table, compared to the Robins who sit ahead in 16th.

Both have endured mixed seasons so far, with the Swans going into this season under former MK Dons boss Russell Martin and Bristol City under Nigel Pearson for a first, full campaign.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members predict the outcome of today’s game at the Swansea.com Stadium…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Out of all the 24 teams in the Championship this season, Swansea City and Bristol City are arguably the most inconsistent and the most difficult to predict.

“Both have players in their squad who are capable of winning Championship matches – the likes of Antoine Semenyo for Bristol City and Joel Piroe, and Jamie Paterson at Swansea, but both teams certainly have their flaws.

“With a few injuries within the Bristol City squad however, I reckon the Swans might have enough to edge this game today, and if the former Robins attacker Paterson can return to his early season form then it should give Martin’s side the upper-hand.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-0 Bristol City

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“These are two sides who have under-performed this season and will both be looking to end the campaign on a high.

“Swansea won their last home game 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers and many thought that was a turning point for Russell Martin.

“However, they were knocked back down to earth with their 3-0 drubbing away at Stoke City last time out. Bristol City will be in confident mood after seeing off Reading in midweek and will be tough opponents.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Bristol City

“These are two sides that seem to have been struggling for consistency all season. I find it surprising that Swansea are so low in the league given the calibre of player at their disposal. Every time I watch a Russell Martin team they seem to play quality football.

“Bristol City could be without their midfield maestro Han-Noah Massengo today, and that could cost them massively coming to a place where you need to be bold going forward.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 3-1 Bristol City