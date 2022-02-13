Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says yesterday was another “disappointing loss”.

Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-1 away at high-flying Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The Addicks have now lost back-to-back games after losing at Bolton Wanderers in midweek.

Sandgaard took to Twitter after the game to send the following message (see below).

Another disappointing away loss. We competed but just not enough for a win 2-1 #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) February 12, 2022

Events of the game

Charlton made a dream start to the game and took the lead after just seven minutes through Luton Town loanee Elliot Lee.

Wigan levelled it up on 26 minutes when Will Keane, who made his return to their side after a couple of matches on the sidelines, beat Craig MacGillivray from the penalty spot.

The game went into half-time at 1-1 and the Latics were able to find their winner 15 minutes from time through striker Stephen Humphrys to get their push for promotion well on track.

What now for Charlton?

The play-offs are slipping away from Johnnie Jackson’s side and their poor start to the season under former boss Nigel Adkins has come back to haunt them now.

The rest of the campaign will surely be about thinking which players in their squad are worth retaining for next term and keeping one eye on the future.

Charlton are now 14th in the League One table and are 14 points off the top six with 15 games left to play.

They don’t have a midweek game next week so next up for the London club is a tough game against promotion chasing Oxford United at The Valley next weekend.