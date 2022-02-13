Sunderland manager Alex Neil saw his side draw 1-1 away at AFC Wimbledon in League One yesterday, in what was his first game as manager.

Sunderland appointed former Preston north End boss Neil this week. He replaced Lee Johnson in the dugout and arrives after the club seemingly didn’t get their no.1 target in Roy Keane, who pulled out of discussions shortly before Neil was announced.

Arriving on the back of a three-game losing streak, Neil faced a tough trip away at AFC Wimbledon who’ve struggled in League One this season, but have enough about them to cause teams like Sunderland problems.

And that’s exactly what they did. The home side took the lead after 20 minutes before Alex Pritchard levelled things for the Black Cats, with the game eventually ending 1-1.

It was probably an underwhelming result for Neil in his first game in charge. But he had barely any time before the game to work with his new players, and asked whether the upcoming week on the training ground, without a midweek fixture, is important, he told the club:

“Yeah it is. I had 40 minutes yesterday to try and bed in how we’re going to play, even trying to get the names right was a test. So I don’t think that will be a fair reflection of hopefully how we try and play going forward.”

Neil has a good reputation as a manager. He made play-off contenders out of Preston before his sacking, playing a nice brand of football in the process.

The task at Sunderland is a completely different one though. The club and its passionate fans are desperate to get out of League One and after dropping out of top two contention in recent weeks, they face a fifth-straight season in the third tier.

But there was glimmers of hope in Sunderland’s performance yesterday. Neil continued:

“One thing I will say is, I thought we worked hard in the game…We’ve got a mixture of not fit enough, and probably too tired, and that’s a really difficult balance to try and strike, so that’s something I’m going to have to try and make sure I get right.”

Arriving at a club midway through the season is always a difficult task and at a club with such high expectations, Neil really has his back against the wall.

Yesterday’s draw leaves them in 4th place of the League One table, now four points behind Wigan Athletic in 2nd who have four games in hand on the Black Cats.

Up next for Sunderland is a home game v 3rd place MK Dons next weekend.