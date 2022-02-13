Luton Town fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat away at Birmingham City in the Championship yesterday.

Goals from Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez secured what was an impressive home win for Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City side.

For Luton however, the defeat brought to an end their impressive run of form which had seen them go unbeaten in five games in all competitions, with four wins coming from those five.

They find themselves in 10th place of the Championship table and now four points outside the top-six.

Here we look at three Luton Town players who disappointed in yesterday’s defeat at St Andrew’s…

Henri Lansbury – WhoScored rating 5.1

The former Aston Villa man had a day to forget upon his return to Birmingham. He was at fault for one of Blues’ goals on the day and ended the match as Luton’s lowest-ranked player.

He won no aerial duels throughout, no successful dribbles and ended the day with a 74% pass success rate.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu – WhoScored rating 5.5

The midfielder has been one of his side’s better performers since their promotion to the Championship in 2019, but this season has proved an inconsistent one from the 27-year-old.

And yesterday’s performance summed that up – alongside Lansbury in the middle of the park, he was overrun, managing just one successful tackle and one successful aerial duel, with a pass success rate of just 67%.

Harry Cornick – WhoScored rating 5.7

It may be difficult to criticise Cornick’s performance yesterday, as he was forced to feed off scraps during what was a below-par team performance from Luton Town.

But the striker undoubtedly struggled to make an impression on the Blues defence, which was unusually solid yesterday – the striker has eight goals in the Championship this season, second behind Elijah Adebayo on 12 in the league.