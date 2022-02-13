Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has been ruled out for eight to ten weeks with a broken foot.

Moore, 29, signed for Bournemouth from Cardiff City in last month’s transfer window.

The Welshman was said to have forced his move out of South Wales and over to Bournemouth, where he’s played just four minutes of Championship football so far.

Moore was brought on towards the end of his side’s 3-1 win over Birmingham City in midweek but was left out of the squad that won away at Blackpool yesterday.

And now, BBC reporter Kris Temple has revealed that the Wales striker has suffered a broken foot, and that he will be sidelined for up to ten weeks:

For Scott Parker and his Bournemouth side, it is of course a huge blow. Moore arrived at the club off the back of a difficult first half to the season with Cardiff and would’ve been hoping to hit the ground running on the south coast, but that won’t be happening now.

What now for the Cherries?

Well Bournemouth got through the first half of the season without Moore and so expect them to press on with their bid for promotion despite his injury.

Parker still has some strong options up top in Jaidon Anthony and Dom Solanke in particular, though an added striker with a proven track record in the Championship would obviously have benefited them in their season run in.

Cherries fans will be praying that neither Anthony or Solanke pick up an injury before the end of the campaign, as an injury to either of them could really leave Parker light up top, and ultimately dent their promotion credentials.

Bournemouth remain in 2nd place of the Championship table after yesterday’s win, with a home game v Nottingham Forest next on the agenda.