QPR fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat v Barnsley in the Championship yesterday.

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi claimed his first win as Tykes boss against the R’s yesterday, with a 74th minute goal from Domingos Quina sealing the 1-0 win for the home side.

It brings them to within one point of Derby County in 23rd and to within five points of safety in the Championship.

QPR meanwhile remain in 4th, and see the gap to the automatic promotion places grow to six points.

Here’s three QPR players who disappointed in the defeat v Barnsley yesterday…

Moses Odubajo – WhoScored rating 6.3

The right-back joined in the summer and has so far proved a shrewd signing. But yesterday, he undoubtedly struggled – he was dispossessed twice throughout the game and managed to win just one aerial duel, making for a day to forget for the 28-year-old.

Lee Wallace – WhoScored rating 6.3

And on the other side of Mark Warburton’s back five, Lee Wallace was another name who struggled.

The Scottish left-back has become one of the more reliable names in this side but yesterday, he put in a performance that he may have done earlier on in his QPR career.

His lack of pace was exposed throughout, with the Scot often finding himself chasing the Barnsley attackers back towards his own goal.

Andre Gray – WhoScored rating 6.3

The striker is another who joined in the summer and has since proved a keen addition. But yesterday, like the majority of his teammates, he struggled.

Up top alongside Lyndon Dykes, Gray failed to make an impact on the Barnsley defence, managing two unsuccessful shots throughout and finishing the game with a shocking pass success rate of 17%.