Swansea City welcome Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

Bristol City make the short journey across the Severn Bridge and into Wales today, to face a Swansea City side who’ve endured a mixed bag of results in recent weeks.

Russell Martin’s side currently sit in 18th place of the Championship table and have won just one of their last five in the league.

Meanwhile, Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City sit in 16th place and have won one of their last four.

Swansea City team news

As per WalesOnline, Swansea City will be without Kyle Naughton (thigh) and Ryan Bennett (suspension).

Nathanael Ogbeta (thigh) will continue to be assessed ahead of kick-off but Ryan Manning is set to return to the side after serving a one-game suspension.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Wolf

Cabango

Downes

Manning

Christie

Smith

Grimes

Ntcham

Obafemi

Piroe

Martin donned a back-five last time out against Stoke City. His side were beaten 3-0 on the day and the Swans lacked throughout, so expect top scorer Joel Piroe to return to the starting line-up despite his lack of goals in recent weeks.

Jamie Paterson is also an option off the bench and could well play a part against his former side today.

Manning should slot straight into the back-three in the absence of Bennett, with Jay Fulton potentially making way for a formational change.

Today’s game at the Swansea.com Stadium kicks off at 3pm.