Bournemouth could make a move for Huddersfield Town maestro Lewis O’Brien if they earn promotion to the Premier League this season, reports The Sun.

O’Brien, 23, has been in fine form yet again this season. The central midfielder has already featured 30 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice and assisting as many.

His performances have caught the eye of many, and they’ve helped boost Huddersfield Town into the top-six this season – they currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table after yesterday’s goalless draw v Sheffield United.

Now though, The Sun are reporting that 2nd place Bournemouth could make a move for the Englishman if they earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Leeds United have been long-term suitors of O’Brien’s and they were yet again linked with a move in last month’s transfer window, but they ultimately held back.

The Sun claim that the Cherries could make an offer of around £10million for O’Brien.

One for the future…

O’Brien has been a mainstay in this Huddersfield Town side for the past three seasons now. He’s barely missed a fixture for the Terriers in that time and each season he’s taken his game to the next level, with many recognising him as one of the best central midfielders in the EFL this season.

It’s no surprise to see Bournemouth being linked, but it seems like a move that would only go through in the event of promotion for the Cherries, and not for Huddersfield.

An offer of around £10million could seal the transfer and at that price, O’Brien is a bargain.